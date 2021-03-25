NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NWG stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

