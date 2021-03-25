Naviaddress (NAVI) Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00025721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.33 or 0.00639576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00063761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

