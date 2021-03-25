Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Navigator worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Navigator by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $503.15 million, a PE ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.