NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,193,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.49. 1,091,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,170. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

