Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.13

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.68. Neonode shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 47,538 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%.
Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.
