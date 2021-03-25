Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.13

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.68. Neonode shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 47,538 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 555.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,157 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 4.43% of Neonode worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

