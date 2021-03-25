Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $500.34 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $500.34 million and $43.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,830.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.52 or 0.03093777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.34 or 0.00334436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.65 or 0.00923486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5,376,767.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.18 or 0.00413237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.08 or 0.00374459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00238984 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,403,106,374 coins and its circulating supply is 24,407,616,203 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

