NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 15% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.67 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.40 or 0.00458814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00058221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00180479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.37 or 0.00786470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00051464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00075984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,984,766,250 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

