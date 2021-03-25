NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.81. 36,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,903. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $72.03.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

