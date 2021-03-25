Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Acquires 109,339 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,339 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 3.5% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $58,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,333,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,509,000 after buying an additional 984,664 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 87,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,620,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.63. 59,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of -792.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.20 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

