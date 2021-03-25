Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has $125.55 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 128,912 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 7.6% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $125,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Shares of FB traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.35. 1,253,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,841,592. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.52. The stock has a market cap of $798.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.