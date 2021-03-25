Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Makes New $23.22 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,000. Twilio makes up approximately 1.4% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.35. 80,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,986. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

