Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Sells 18,275 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 3.0% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Booking worth $49,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.86.

BKNG stock traded up $51.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,254.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,203.08 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,263.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,023.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.