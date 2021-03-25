Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Takes $57.95 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,136,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,945,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.5% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.33. 488,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,169,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

