Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.57

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $88.06 million and $1.97 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 39.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.00454649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00058292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00176930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00796282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00050893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00075433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,456 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,708 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

