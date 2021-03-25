NextDAO Price Hits $0.0029 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One NextDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $156,688.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,914,860,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,874,628,229 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

