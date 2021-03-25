Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $1.14

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Nexus has a market cap of $80.07 million and approximately $557,687.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,095,562 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

