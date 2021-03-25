NFT Index (NFTI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $41,482.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for $475.95 or 0.00935043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00448796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00176099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00049657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.00736684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00074917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

Buying and Selling NFT Index

