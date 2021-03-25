Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.20

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 14563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Nikon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikon Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.