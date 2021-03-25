Niobio Cash (NBR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 5,347,779.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 4,996,578.5% higher against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $28.96 or 0.00055088 BTC on major exchanges. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $4.08 billion and approximately $10.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

