Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $328,838.83 and $126.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.00638359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

