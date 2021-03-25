Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.76 and last traded at $52.76. Approximately 247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

NNCHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nissan Chemical in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.29 million. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nissan Chemical Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

