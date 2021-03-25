Nixon Capital LLC Purchases New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. PayPal makes up 2.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.55. The company had a trading volume of 441,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.07. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

