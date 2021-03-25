Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Tops $269.95

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can currently be purchased for $269.95 or 0.00513453 BTC on major exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $17.40 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00453318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00058140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.73 or 0.00811660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00049923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00075491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,461 tokens. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

