Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.96.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $264.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $135.95 and a 12-month high of $269.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.