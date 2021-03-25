Northern Trust Corp Acquires 86,533 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Zillow Group worth $41,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 79,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.85. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.