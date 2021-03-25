Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $40,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 87,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 608.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 726,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

AXTA stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

