Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,036,097 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.65% of Coeur Mining worth $41,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 543.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,783 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,523,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4,421.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 536,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 525,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

