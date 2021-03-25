Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,264 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of CyberArk Software worth $40,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR opened at $134.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,921.27 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

