Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of Montreal worth $41,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $90.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

