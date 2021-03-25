Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of Science Applications International worth $42,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

