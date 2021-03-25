Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,542 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.73% of Barnes Group worth $44,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:B opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

