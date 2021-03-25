Northern Trust Corp Has $40.46 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.32% of American Assets Trust worth $40,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAT opened at $32.34 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

