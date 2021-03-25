Northern Trust Corp Has $40.89 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Acuity Brands worth $40,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.15.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

