Northern Trust Corp Has $41.33 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of FTI Consulting worth $41,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FCN opened at $137.97 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

