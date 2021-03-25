Northern Trust Corp Has $41.39 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of NewMarket worth $41,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $381.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $458.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

