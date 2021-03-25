Northern Trust Corp Has $41.45 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $41,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

