Northern Trust Corp Has $41.90 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.89% of CBIZ worth $41,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 411.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,383 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $31.59 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,304,297 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

