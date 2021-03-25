Northern Trust Corp Has $42.77 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,517 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Ingredion worth $42,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,377,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:INGR opened at $89.65 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.