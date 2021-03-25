Northern Trust Corp Has $42.94 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,276 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $42,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $98.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

