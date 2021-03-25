Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,830,467 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Apple worth $27,201,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

