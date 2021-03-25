Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,153 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.83% of International Bancshares worth $43,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.31. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

