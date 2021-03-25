Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Axos Financial worth $41,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

