Northern Trust Corp Sells 126,925 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,925 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of ChampionX worth $40,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $36,386,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in ChampionX by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after buying an additional 2,518,092 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,477,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

