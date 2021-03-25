Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,155 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of CRH worth $40,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CRH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CRH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in CRH by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CRH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.