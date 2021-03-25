Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,831 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,831 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.62% of Werner Enterprises worth $43,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.84.

WERN stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

