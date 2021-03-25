Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,773 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,773 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of FormFactor worth $42,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.42 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.