Northern Trust Corp Sells 37,973 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,973 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of HMS worth $41,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in HMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in HMS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HMS by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

