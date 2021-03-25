Northern Trust Corp Sells 456,454 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.39% of Zynga worth $41,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $21,830,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $91,624.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

