Northern Trust Corp Sells 68,049 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,049 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.32% of Liberty Global worth $44,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

