Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,792 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.63% of California Water Service Group worth $43,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

